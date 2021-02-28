Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

THLLY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. Thales has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Thales Company Profile

