Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Thales in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of THLLY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586. Thales has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08.

Thales Company Profile

