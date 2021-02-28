The AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The AES (NYSE:AES) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The AES also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 1.50-1.58 EPS.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.93.
Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $26.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63. The AES has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.
About The AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
