The AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The AES (NYSE:AES) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The AES also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.50-1.58 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $26.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63. The AES has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The AES’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The AES will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

