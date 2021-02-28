The Amacore Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Amacore Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 903,000 shares, an increase of 4,119.6% from the January 28th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACGI opened at $0.00 on Friday. The Amacore Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About The Amacore Group

The Amacore Group, Inc provides and markets healthcare-related membership products for individuals and families. Its products include limited and major medical insurance programs, supplemental medical insurance, and discount dental and vision programs. The company also provides and markets lifestyle membership programs, including insurance discounts, discount benefit savings, ID theft, legal counsel, credit management, automotive warranties, employment protection, and a host of others.

