The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.84.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BA opened at $212.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $301.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.53.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

