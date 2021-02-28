The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.32 Billion

Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report $4.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.24 billion and the highest is $4.42 billion. The Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $16.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.51 billion to $17.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.66 billion to $17.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,767,947 shares of company stock valued at $100,977,149. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,536 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,289 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average is $46.28. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

