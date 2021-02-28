The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Holdings Cut by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 148,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $44,706.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $81,215.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,878.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,863 shares of company stock worth $9,240,176 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $82.02 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.63.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens raised The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

