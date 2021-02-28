The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,040 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $285.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.40.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,472 shares of company stock valued at $18,255,172 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.