The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in February

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,430.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 227,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,198.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 11,890 shares of company stock valued at $105,022 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in The GDL Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 78,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,766,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after buying an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 358,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 998,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 63,317 shares in the last quarter.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. The GDL Fund has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

The GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

