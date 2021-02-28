The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 955.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,982 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.22% of The GEO Group worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 222,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,074,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 73,715 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $873.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.