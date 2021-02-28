The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 183,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,956,000 after purchasing an additional 36,608 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Barclays upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.91.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $8.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.92. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $335.81. The company has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

