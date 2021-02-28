The Graph (GRT) Trading Down 26.2% Over Last Week

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. The Graph has a total market cap of $2.09 billion and $352.13 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. One The Graph token can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00054122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.81 or 0.00785911 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00029950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00030434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00041343 BTC.

About The Graph

GRT is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

