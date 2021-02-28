The Graph Market Cap Reaches $1.88 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph token can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00003407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $253.10 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

