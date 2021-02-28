The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.29% from the company’s current price.

MCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of MCS stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $19.64. 551,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,963. The Marcus has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $610.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in The Marcus by 4.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Marcus by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

