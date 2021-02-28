The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after buying an additional 838,492 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after buying an additional 764,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after acquiring an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC opened at $168.36 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.71. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

