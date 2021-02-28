The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.7% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 292,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.53. 17,630,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,047,799. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.93. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $304.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,405 shares of company stock worth $123,215,382 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

