The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 89 ($1.16).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of LON RTN traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 108.90 ($1.42). The company had a trading volume of 3,053,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,970. The Restaurant Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 20.26 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 118.10 ($1.54). The stock has a market cap of £642.29 million and a PE ratio of -3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 62.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.89.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

