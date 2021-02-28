The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 89 ($1.16).

RTN stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 108.90 ($1.42). The stock had a trading volume of 3,053,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,970. The Restaurant Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 20.26 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 118.10 ($1.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.89. The company has a market capitalization of £642.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.52.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

