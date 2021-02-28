The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 89 ($1.16).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

RTN stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 108.90 ($1.42). The stock had a trading volume of 3,053,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,970. The Restaurant Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 20.26 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 118.10 ($1.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.89. The company has a market capitalization of £642.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.52.

About The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

