The Sandbox (SAND) Trading 33.1% Lower This Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $141.78 million and $40.13 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00027696 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Linfinity (LFC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 668,256,277 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

The Sandbox Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

