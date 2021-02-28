The Transfer Token (TTT) Market Capitalization Tops $221.12 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $221.12 million and $1.88 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token token can now be purchased for $4.97 or 0.00010733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00054036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.54 or 0.00773702 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00029999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00031226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00057132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00041333 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

TTT is a token. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,458,111 tokens. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

The Transfer Token Token Trading

