The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.65.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $189.04. 15,587,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,561,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.27 and a 200 day moving average of $150.35. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

