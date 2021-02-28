The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.65.
DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd.
In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $189.04. 15,587,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,561,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.27 and a 200 day moving average of $150.35. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60.
The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.
Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.