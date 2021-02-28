The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $189.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.27 and its 200-day moving average is $150.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $343.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

