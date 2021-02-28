The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $189.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.35. The stock has a market cap of $343.16 billion, a PE ratio of -118.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

