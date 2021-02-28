The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $232,528,000 after acquiring an additional 939,242 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

DIS opened at $189.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $200.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.35.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.