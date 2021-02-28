The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lowered by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $101,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 26,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 13,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,446,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $179,429,000 after buying an additional 562,780 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS opened at $189.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.27 and a 200-day moving average of $150.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.89, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.