The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 529,313 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of The Western Union worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 323,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WU opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

