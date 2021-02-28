THEKEY Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.36 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $42,528.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 41% lower against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006649 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 59.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000171 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001740 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

