TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) versus Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Critical Contrast

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

TherapeuticsMD has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TherapeuticsMD and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TherapeuticsMD 1 1 4 0 2.50 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus target price of $9.55, suggesting a potential upside of 528.29%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 64.07%. Given TherapeuticsMD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TherapeuticsMD is more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TherapeuticsMD and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TherapeuticsMD $49.65 million 9.18 -$176.15 million ($0.68) -2.24 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$161.87 million ($2.99) -6.88

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TherapeuticsMD. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TherapeuticsMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of TherapeuticsMD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of TherapeuticsMD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.6% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TherapeuticsMD and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TherapeuticsMD -327.98% N/A -78.47% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A -53.65% -49.11%

Summary

TherapeuticsMD beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a progesterone-alone transdermal cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone transdermal cream; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch product candidates. The company's clinical development product is TX-009HR, an oral progesterone and estradiol formulation. It also manufactures and distributes branded and generic prescription prenatal vitamins under the vitaTrue, vitaPearl, vitaMedMD, and BocaGreenMD Prena1 brands. The company sells its prescription prenatal vitamin and hormone therapy drug products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company's preclinical product candidates comprise KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40/CD40L interaction, a central control node of T-cell-dependent, and B-cell-mediated humoral adaptive immunity. The company has a clinical collaboration with Kite Pharma, Inc. to evaluate investigational combination of Yescarta and Mavrilimumab in patients with relapsed or refractory Large B-Cell lymphoma. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

