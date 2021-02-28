THETA Market Cap Reaches $2.92 Billion (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, THETA has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and $82.62 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can now be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00006706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00053680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.03 or 0.00718392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00027132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00030586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00057128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00038709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,876.12 or 0.04305587 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.