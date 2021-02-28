Thingschain Hits Market Capitalization of $71,892.70 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $71,892.70 and approximately $3,066.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,162.05 or 1.00132538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00038221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00088796 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003199 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

Thingschain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

