Thingschain Hits One Day Volume of $1,434.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Thingschain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. Thingschain has a market cap of $77,440.18 and $1,434.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,046.64 or 0.99355772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00038560 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00106714 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

Thingschain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

