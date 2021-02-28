THORChain (RUNE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $47.66 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THORChain has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $4.38 or 0.00009671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.22 or 0.00461883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00074703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00077000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00079761 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00052840 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.47 or 0.00473482 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00199409 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

