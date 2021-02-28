Thore Cash Trading 16.7% Higher This Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $21,076.04 and $63,399.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00366034 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

