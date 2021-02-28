ThoreCoin Price Hits $8,838.69 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $766.19 million and approximately $27,494.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for about $8,838.69 or 0.19500000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.04 or 0.00461186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00074627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00076376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00079541 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00052425 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.09 or 0.00472331 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00198794 BTC.

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

