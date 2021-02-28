ThoreNext Price Hits $0.12 (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One ThoreNext coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. ThoreNext has a market cap of $5.98 million and $3,287.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00054727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.67 or 0.00776375 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00030365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00030420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00057069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00040435 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

THX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2018. ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 coins. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Through ThoreNext blockchain and Cryptoeconomics, the time and complexity of developing TRUST are abstracted away, which allows a large number Upcoming StartUp & iOT Firms to collaborate and share in the profits of such collaboration without a hierarchical structure of a traditional firm. ThoreNext Blockchain systems replace that trust and cutting out Middlemen and their fees will allow users to exchange IoT ideas and Execution at a significantly lower cost. Thorenext (THX) will migrate to its mainnet, for more information please refer to https://medium.com/@Thorenetwork/thx-thxchain-swap-mainnet2020-thxchain-update-edfef2a14f7f “

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

