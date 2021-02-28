Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in XP were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of XP during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in XP by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 45,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of XP by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of XP by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 49,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of XP by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 39,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of XP stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. XP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.28.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

