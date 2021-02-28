Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PTC by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in PTC by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 96,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its stake in PTC by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 9,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PTC by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in PTC by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $136.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.19, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $147.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $709,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $757,581.07. Insiders sold a total of 38,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

