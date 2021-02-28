Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 639.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.