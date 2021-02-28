Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,414 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WH opened at $65.28 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $68.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,428,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

