Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 60,162 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $72,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $189.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

