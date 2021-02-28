Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a growth of 871.8% from the January 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,494,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PEMTF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Thoughtful Brands has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.37.

Get Thoughtful Brands alerts:

About Thoughtful Brands

Mota Ventures Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cannabidiol (CBD) e-commerce business. It provides CBD hemp-oil formulations and cosmetics. The company offers its products under the Nature's Exclusive, First Class, and Sativida brands in the United States and Europe. Mota Ventures Corp.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtful Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtful Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.