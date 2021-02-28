ThreeFold Price Hits $0.0181 on Exchanges (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $5,299.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold token can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.62 or 0.00473925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00073397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00078361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00078134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.33 or 0.00468981 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00194089 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.