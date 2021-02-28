Thugs Finance Hits Market Cap of $4.82 Million (THUGS)

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Thugs Finance has a market cap of $4.82 million and $3,182.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded 72.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thugs Finance token can now be purchased for $6.01 or 0.00012894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.04 or 0.00487017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00073370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00078788 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00078201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00054467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.44 or 0.00470722 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00193680 BTC.

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi

