Thunder Token Market Capitalization Hits $57.18 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One Thunder Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $57.18 million and $7.01 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.43 or 0.00446499 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunder Token Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.