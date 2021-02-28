TigerCash Price Tops $0.0139 on Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $777,941.89 and $7.65 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TigerCash has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00330000 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

