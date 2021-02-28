Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TIKRF) Short Interest Update

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TIKRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the January 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIKRF opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31. Tikcro Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.44.

Tikcro Technologies Company Profile

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. focuses on development of biotechnology project in Israel. It offers anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 for cancer immune treatment. The company was formerly known as Tioga Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Tikcro Technologies Ltd. in September 2003. Tikcro Technologies Ltd.

