TokenPay Price Reaches $0.0544 on Major Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0544 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $289,573.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,188.04 or 1.00080750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00039076 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00101464 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002934 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,014,145 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.