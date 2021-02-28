Tornado (TCORE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.29 Million

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Tornado has a market cap of $657,873.26 and $1.29 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tornado has traded 52.6% lower against the dollar. One Tornado token can now be purchased for about $109.65 or 0.00236100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.46 or 0.00479016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00072456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00078273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00078432 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.05 or 0.00465222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00194168 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Buying and Selling Tornado

