Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $1.64 Million in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,211,000 after buying an additional 1,485,146 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,065,000 after buying an additional 1,484,389 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,856,000 after buying an additional 681,250 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,635,000 after buying an additional 487,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.73.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $5,107,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,377,453.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,250 shares of company stock valued at $27,845,638 over the last ninety days. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $177.99 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $201.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.43 and a 200-day moving average of $153.30.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.