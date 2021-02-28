Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $61.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $64.78.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.21.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

